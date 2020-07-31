This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 31 Jul 2020, 8:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,989 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5165608

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Climate 832 Pictured People sunbathing on Sandymount strand, Dublin with the iconic Poolbeg Chimneys from the Power station towers over the beach. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed that no further people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland and that 38 new cases have been diagnosed. 
  • The Supreme Court found in favour of a case taken against the government on its plans to tackle climate change.
  • Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith was sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court accused of membership of the Islamic State radical terrorist group.
  • Twitter suspended former journalist Gemma O’Doherty’s account.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is up to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan as to how he disciplines his own party members.
  • Ryanair launched a High Court action aimed at setting aside what it claims are international travel restrictions announced by the government earlier this month.
  • The number of people in Ireland in emergency accommodation has fallen for the fifth month in a row, but charities are warning that this welcome trend may be reversed following recent action by the government.
  • Dublin and Belfast governments agreed to undertake major study into the  possibility of a high-speed Belfast-Dublin-Cork rail line

THE WORLD 

summer-weather-july-31st-2020 A dog playing in the sea on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Influential Republicans pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s suggestion it might be necessary to delay November’s election.

#HONG KONG: Carrie Lam announced the postponement of highly-anticipated legislative elections by a year, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

#EUROPE: The economy of the 19-country eurozone shrank by a record 12.1% during the second quarter as coronavirus lockdowns froze business and consumer activity.

PARTING SHOT 

Tributes have been paid to film director Alan Parker who has died aged 76. 

Parker is perhaps best known here for directing beloved 1991 comedy The Commitments and the 1999 adaptation of Frank McCourt’s memoir Angela’s Ashes.

So to play him out, here’s the Commitments ‘Mustang Sally’. 

Source: Bob Latino/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (1)

