IRELAND

The audience watches riders and horses in the RDS at the 149th Dublin Horse Show RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians evacuate a school that had been their shelter, in eastern Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip Alamy Alamy

#GRACELAND A woman has been arrested on charges she orchestrated a scheme to defraud Elvis Presley’s family by trying to auction off his Graceland mansion and property before a judge halted the mysterious foreclosure sale.

#FINTECH British fintech company Revolut announced today it had been valued at $45 billion (€41b) following a secondary share sale, which it said cemented “its position as the most valuable private technology company in Europe”.

#GAZA Gaza ceasefire negotiations are to continue today in Qatar, for a second day, as more pressure mounts on parties to reach an agreement after the death toll in the Palestinian enclave reached a new, harrowing high.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Today was the launch of National Services Day in Dublin Castle.

The event will take place in Dublin on 14 September and events will be held to honour people working in the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, the ambulance service, the prison service and more.

Pictured is Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe with Customs Dog Handlers Sarah Fagan and her dog Maggie. Ian Kavanagh is joined by his dog Murphy.