NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald having a laugh with an elderly woman after voting in the General Election at the Deaf Village in Cabra. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Women line up in front of a bakery to get their share of bread in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip Alamy Alamy

#PALESTINE Two children and a woman were crushed to death as a crowd of Palestinians pushed to get bread at a bakery in the Gaza Strip amid a worsening food crisis in the war-ravaged territory, medical officials said.

#GEORGIA Police in Georgia arrested 43 protesters during a violent crackdown on an overnight protest against the government’s decision to delay pursuing membership of the EU.

#CRYPTO A cryptocurrency entrepreneur who bought a piece of conceptual art consisting of a simple banana, duct-taped to a wall, for 6.2 million dollars (€5.9m) last week has eaten the fruit in Hong Kong.

PARTING SHOT

Oscar the dog looks as members of the public vote at The Harold School, Glasthule, Co Dublin RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie