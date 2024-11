IT’S FINALLY HERE.

After three weeks of campaigning and debates, the public will have their say on who will make up the next Dáil Éireann.

Polling stations are open around the country and will close at 10pm, with an RTÉ exit poll due shortly after that.

The exit poll results will be delivered on The Late Late Show and will give an indication of what the next government will look like.

Recent opinion polls have shown a tightening of the race, with Fine Gael and Sinn Féin neck-and-neck and Fianna Fáil enjoying a slight edge.

Join us as we keep you up to date with the latest news on polling day.

