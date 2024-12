NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Commuters shelter from the wind and rain on Ha'Penny today as Storm Darragh descends on the country. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Journalists watch on their mobile phones a recorded video of Calin Georgescu, the independent candidate for presidency who won the first round of presidential elections Alamy Alamy

#SYRIA Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Homs as insurgents enter two nearby towns.

#ROMANIA Romania’s highest court has annulled the first round of the country’s presidential election, which was won by the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu, amid fears of Russian interference in the results.

#SOUTH KOREA The head of South Korea’s ruling party demanded that President Yoon Suk Yeol stand down over his martial law attempt.

Advertisement

#SPACE Nasa announced further delays in its plans to send astronauts back to the moon.

#EU The EU reached a free trade agreement with the Mercosur trading bloc – Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

PARTING SHOT

Dr Ai Fukunaga with Fionnula Croke, Director of the Chester Beatty RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Today, the Chester Beatty unveiled its latest spotlight display, Zodiac Netsuke: Animals of the Japanese Zodiac in Miniature.

It is the first time in over a decade these objects have been on display and the exhibition draws connections between traditional Japanese belief and Irish folklore.

Netsuke are small, intricately carved sculptures originating in 17th- century Japan.

The photo above shows Dr Ai Fukunaga, the exhibition’s curator and Curator of East Asian Collections at the Chester Beatty, with Fionnula Croke, Director of the Chester Beatty.