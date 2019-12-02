Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Airport fire and rescue crews responding to the incident at Shannon Airport this evening Source: Press 22

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue workers stand in flood water at an industrial park in the south of France. Source: Daniel Cole

#FRANCE Three French emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a mission to rescue victims of severe flooding in the south of France as a new spate of bad weather claimed two more lives.

#QUEEN A royal expert has rubbished an allegation that Queen Elizabeth II has died, saying that the British monarch is still alive.

#TRUMP US President Donald Trump’s attorney said on Sunday that the White House will not participate in congressional hearings set for Wednesday that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president.

Parting Shot

David Merritt, the father of Jack Merritt who was one of the two victims who died during the London Bridge attack, has asked people not to use his son’s death for political purposes, and has written this opinion piece to say that his son “would be livid his death has been used to further an agenda of hate”.

“He would be seething at his death, and his life, being used to perpetuate an agenda of hate that he gave his everything fighting against. We should never forget that.

“Borrow his intelligence, share his drive, feel his passion, burn with his anger, and extinguish hatred with his kindness. Never give up his fight.”

Floral tributes to the victims of Friday's attack. Source: Yui Mok/PA Images