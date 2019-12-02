Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Lisa Smith remains in garda custody after arriving in Dublin airport on Sunday morning.
- Two medicinal cannabis products have been approved and registered for use in Ireland under the new Medical Cannabis Access Programme.
- Operations have been brought to a standstill at Shannon Airport following an incident this evening involving a light aircraft.
- TD Denis Naughten has said he has made no decisions about what way he will vote in tomorrow’s vote of no-confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.
- Lawyers for the son of former politician Ivor Callely have described his lighting of a firework in a crowded nightclub as “moronically stupid and dangerous”.
- Over 150 new gardaí have been assigned to an operation aimed at minimising traffic disruption in Ireland’s three biggest cities in the run-up to Christmas.
- The body of an Irish man who was missing for 36 years has been recently identified in a grave in Wales due to advances in DNA technology.
- The man due to become interim CEO of the Football Association of Ireland has decided not to take up the position, the sporting body has said this morning.
INTERNATIONAL
#FRANCE Three French emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while on a mission to rescue victims of severe flooding in the south of France as a new spate of bad weather claimed two more lives.
#QUEEN A royal expert has rubbished an allegation that Queen Elizabeth II has died, saying that the British monarch is still alive.
#TRUMP US President Donald Trump’s attorney said on Sunday that the White House will not participate in congressional hearings set for Wednesday that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president.
Parting Shot
David Merritt, the father of Jack Merritt who was one of the two victims who died during the London Bridge attack, has asked people not to use his son’s death for political purposes, and has written this opinion piece to say that his son “would be livid his death has been used to further an agenda of hate”.
“He would be seething at his death, and his life, being used to perpetuate an agenda of hate that he gave his everything fighting against. We should never forget that.
“Borrow his intelligence, share his drive, feel his passion, burn with his anger, and extinguish hatred with his kindness. Never give up his fight.”
