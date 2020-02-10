Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fine Gael's Kate O'Connell reacting to the loss of her seat in Dublin Bay South. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A man wearing a protective face mask covered himself with a plastic cover before enters a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA: A model and actress has denied standing by and doing nothing while Harvey Weinstein groped a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

#GERMANY: The politician widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chosen successor has given up on leadership ambitions, falling victim to a growing crisis over ties between the centre and far right.

#UK: The British Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus.

PARTING SHOT

General Election 2020 was dramatic to say the very least.

As talks to form a Government are expected to kick off, there was one story which stuck out to us.

The couple which ran for election in the same constituency for different parties were both elected.

Holly Cairns, who ran for the Social Democrats, and Christopher O’Sullivan of Fianna Fáil, took the second and third seats in three-seater Cork South West in the early hours of this morning.

Holly Cairns and Christopher O'Sullivan.

Comments are off for legal reasons.