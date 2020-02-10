This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 10 Feb 2020, 8:58 PM
11 minutes ago 576 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5002106

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

03 RDS Count Day Two Fine Gael's Kate O'Connell reacting to the loss of her seat in Dublin Bay South. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

china-outbreak A man wearing a protective face mask covered himself with a plastic cover before enters a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA: A model and actress has denied standing by and doing nothing while Harvey Weinstein groped a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

#GERMANY: The politician widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chosen successor has given up on leadership ambitions, falling victim to a growing crisis over ties between the centre and far right.

#UK: The British Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus.

PARTING SHOT

General Election 2020 was dramatic to say the very least. 

As talks to form a Government are expected to kick off, there was one story which stuck out to us. 

The couple which ran for election in the same constituency for different parties were both elected.

Holly Cairns, who ran for the Social Democrats, and Christopher O’Sullivan of Fianna Fáil, took the second and third seats in three-seater Cork South West in the early hours of this morning.

hgollu Holly Cairns and Christopher O'Sullivan.

Comments are off for legal reasons.

