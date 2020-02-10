Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that she “may well be the next Taoiseach” when the Dáil sits again following the general election.
- The numbers continue to be crunched but here are the coalition options for the next Government.
- Far-right parties polled less than 1% in most constituencies.
- A man was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in relation to a 2016 burglary in Cork.
- Staff at Indeed in Dublin have been told to stay at home today over fears of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
- Newly elected TD David Cullinane said he was “very excited” at the time when he was filmed saying ‘Up the Ra’ during a speech last night.
- Gardaí today signed a memorandum of understanding with the nation’s top communications firms to block access to websites containing child sexual abuse material.
- Five food business were closed down in January due to health and safety fears.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: A model and actress has denied standing by and doing nothing while Harvey Weinstein groped a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.
#GERMANY: The politician widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chosen successor has given up on leadership ambitions, falling victim to a growing crisis over ties between the centre and far right.
#UK: The British Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus.
PARTING SHOT
General Election 2020 was dramatic to say the very least.
As talks to form a Government are expected to kick off, there was one story which stuck out to us.
The couple which ran for election in the same constituency for different parties were both elected.
Holly Cairns, who ran for the Social Democrats, and Christopher O’Sullivan of Fianna Fáil, took the second and third seats in three-seater Cork South West in the early hours of this morning.
