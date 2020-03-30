This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 March, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A flight to pick up medical equipment from Beijing takes off; and a repatriation flight from Peru lands in Dublin.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Mar 2020, 9:09 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

seanad count 7 Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A further 295 Covid-19 cases in Ireland were confirmed and another 8 people have died
  • An Aer Lingus supply flight which was headed to China to pick up personal protective equipment was forced to make an emergency landing in Dublin after it hit a flock of birds
  • The Irish leg of a repatriation flight from Peru carrying more than 100 Irish citizens landed in Dublin this afternoon
  • A Luas tram derailed in Dublin city centre after colliding with a truck this morning.
  • Government ministers have sought to remind employers affected by Covid-19 that support is available to assist them now and in the future
  •  Our latest debunked: That WhatsApp message with health tips from a doctor in China is false and misleading. 

WORLD

virus-outbreak-britain-northern-ireland A man walks his dog past graffiti calling for people to wash their hands to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Belfast. Source: AP/PA Images

#BY EASTER: US President Donald Trump said that the peak death rate in the US from the pandemic is likely to hit in two weeks, and extended “social distancing” guidelines until 30 April.

#EUROPE: Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus, a slight decline on the previous day’s toll, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340.

#2021: The Tokyo Olympics will take place between 23 July and 8 August next year.

#DOMINIC CUMMINGS: British prime minister Boris Johnson’s chief advisor is self-isolating after developing symptoms in line with those of the coronavirus over the weekend.

PARTING SHOT

Weather forecasts may become harder to predict accurately during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because of grounded flights, Sky News reports

Planes can pick up extra data about our environment, which helps inform us about what’s on the horizon. But because of closed borders and grounded flights, we won’t be befitting from that.

No aspect of life is left untouched by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Gráinne Ní Aodha
