Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND

Pictured is a couple of people across from the Poolbeg power station's chimneys, Dublin on a glorious sunny day as the weather continues to be very hot. Source: Sasko Lazarov

The decision by the Beacon Hospital to provide vaccines to teachers at a school in Bray was incorrect, but was made in good faith, a report commissioned by the board of the facility has found.

THE WORLD

Police and anti-vaccination protesters clash during a demonstration in Parliament Square, London, after the final legal restrictions were lifted in England. Source: PA

#FLOODS: German officials defended their preparations for flooding in the face of the raging torrents that have left over 165 people dead.

#FREEDOM DAY: British police responded to an anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, London, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill on so-called “freedom day”.

#SPAIN: Police in Spain’s city of Marbella said a car rammed into a pedestrian area filled with outdoor cafes and restaurants, and several people have been injured, some of them seriously.

Source: RollingNews.ie

Mabel Rush, Rachel Quinn, Alex O Dwyer, Sophie Gibbons and Eithne Cunney all wearing face masks and holding their Covid Vaccine certs in Dublin Airport so they can travel to Crete.

From Monday 19th July 2021, new rules and advice on international travel will come into effect in Ireland and it will be possible to travel internationally.