#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 19 Jul 2021, 8:55 PM
43 minutes ago 2,971 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5499990

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1366 Sunny Day Pictured is a couple of people across from the Poolbeg power station's chimneys, Dublin on a glorious sunny day as the weather continues to be very hot. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • The decision by the Beacon Hospital to provide vaccines to teachers at a school in Bray was incorrect, but was made in good faith, a report commissioned by the board of the facility has found.
  • Health officials have confirmed 1,071 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • A 5000-year-old Neolithic tomb in Co Sligo has been significantly damaged during an illegal excavation.
  • Almost 200 HPV-positive smear samples from May and April carried out by CervicalCheck will have to be re-tested after the samples expired before further examination could be carried out. 
  • The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Ireland has risen to 101, breaking the three-digit milestone for the first time since May.
  • The government advice against non-essential travel abroad is no longer in force. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of international travel. 

THE WORLD

coronavirus-mon-jul-19-2021 Police and anti-vaccination protesters clash during a demonstration in Parliament Square, London, after the final legal restrictions were lifted in England. Source: PA

#FLOODS: German officials defended their preparations for flooding in the face of the raging torrents that have left over 165 people dead.

#FREEDOM DAY: British police responded to an anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, London, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill on so-called “freedom day”.

#SPAIN: Police in Spain’s city of Marbella said a car rammed into a pedestrian area filled with outdoor cafes and restaurants, and several people have been injured, some of them seriously.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

1184 Dublin Airport Source: RollingNews.ie

Mabel Rush, Rachel Quinn, Alex O Dwyer, Sophie Gibbons and Eithne Cunney all wearing face masks and holding their Covid Vaccine certs in Dublin Airport so they can travel to Crete. 

From Monday 19th July 2021, new rules and advice on international travel will come into effect in Ireland and it will be possible to travel internationally.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie