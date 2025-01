NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

The Irish Coast Guard at Spanish Pont about to lift a Generator as an alternative power supply and fuel to Inismaan in the Aran Islands

International

An Auschwitz survivor is comforted as she lays a candle during commemorations at Auschwitz-Birkenau Alamy Alamy

#HOLOCAUST REMEMBERANCE Some of the few remaining survivors of Auschwitz returned to the notorious Nazi death camp today as the world marked the 80th anniversary of its liberation.

#GAZA Eight of the hostages due for release in the first phase of a truce deal between Israel and Hamas are dead, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said today.

#AI RACE AI Fears that the gold rush could be under threat rocked Wall Street today following the emergence of a ChatGPT-like model from China, triggering predictions of turmoil for Silicon Valley and accusations of cheating.

Parting Shot

Andrew Harris Andrew Harris

Recent storms hitting Ireland are creating an 8 Metre swell out at sea, causing huge waves to come ashore on the Irish SW Coast as the tide rises.

Here the waves are bursting over the sea wall flooding the car parks in Tragumna, West Cork.