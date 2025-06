NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PSNI crime scene officers in Donaghadee, Co Down, today investigating the suspected murder pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery, 27 Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters were outside Woolwich Crown Court in solidarity with the Filton 18, a group of pro-Palestine activists Alamy Alamy

#IAEA Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Tehran halted cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog due to agency chief’s “destructive” behaviour towards the Islamic republic.

#FALSE FORTUNE The Norwegian lottery has apologised to 47,000 crestfallen gamblers who were mistakenly told they had won huge sums in a lottery – which the firm has blamed on a currency conversion error.

#MSF Médicins Sans Frontiers has said that an Israeli-US food distribution scheme in Gaza “must be dismantled”.

#HEAT WAVE Spain’s national weather agency has said temperatures in the south of the country soared to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a new record for June.

PARTING SHOT

Keith Arkins Keith Arkins

A triple Centenarian celebration was held at Orwell Healthcare in Rathgar today.

Pictured from the left are: Irene Tucker, 100, Eileen Cassidy, 102, and Elizabeth Berney, 104.

They’re joined by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain, who paid tribute to the three remarkable centenarians in a special event celebrating over 300 years of life, vitality, and the enduring spirit of aging well.