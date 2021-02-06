Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Tributes have been paid at the funeral of a young man who was killed in an altercation in Dublin last month.
- Health officials today confirmed an additional 827 new cases of Covid-19, and that 55 people have died who had contracted the virus.
- Over 21,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived into Ireland today and will begin to roll out from Monday.
- GP’s have said they are prepared to roll out Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for over 85′s when first doses arrive next Monday.
- A new interim payment based on past working history is set to be introduced when the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is phased out.
- A man is in hospital receiving treatment after he was stabbed in Dublin city last night
- The landmark case by pubs against FBD Insurance could have wide-reaching implications for businesses, consumers and the insurance industry.
International
#TRUMP US President Joe Biden has said that Donald Trump should not be able to receive classified intelligence briefings, saying that there is “no need” for him to receive them.
#MYANMAR COUP The military junta now controlling Myanmar have cut most access to the internet as they face protest for their coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government.
#UK COVID Senior UK medics have warned against easing coronavirus restrictions too soon, saying that hospitals are “still in the thick of it” with Covid-19 infections.
Parting Shot
For those of you who might have seen the viral Handforth Parish Council zoom meeting over the last few days, then this will be a real treat for you.
The Handforth Parish Council Zoom Meeting but it’s performed by an Indie band pic.twitter.com/BddbWy5t0r— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) February 5, 2021
Enter Michael Fry, an Irish sketch comedian who’s built up a big following on Twitter over the last couple years.
In his now-viral tweet, he performs the meeting in the style of an indie band and it’s definitely something you need to see firsthand.
His sketch has been featured on the BBC and by music magazine NME.
