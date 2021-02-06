#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

International

#TRUMP US President Joe Biden has said that Donald Trump should not be able to receive classified intelligence briefings, saying that there is “no need” for him to receive them.

#MYANMAR COUP The military junta now controlling Myanmar have cut most access to the internet as they face protest for their coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government.

#UK COVID Senior UK medics have warned against easing coronavirus restrictions too soon, saying that hospitals are “still in the thick of it” with Covid-19 infections.

Parting Shot

For those of you who might have seen the viral Handforth Parish Council zoom meeting over the last few days, then this will be a real treat for you.

Enter Michael Fry, an Irish sketch comedian who’s built up a big following on Twitter over the last couple years.

In his now-viral tweet, he performs the meeting in the style of an indie band and it’s definitely something you need to see firsthand.

His sketch has been featured on the BBC and by music magazine NME.

