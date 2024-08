NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

OLYMPICS 2024

Rhasidet Adeleke Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

IRELAND

Thousands marched in Belfast city centre today opposing violent demonstrations that have rocked the city over the last week. PA PA

INTERNATIONAL

A rubbish filled balloon over South Korea. Alamy Alamy

#Bangladesh: The Journal spoke with Gwyn Davis, the Irish woman with a front-row seat for the revolution in Bangladesh with the United Nations.



Advertisement

#Trump/Harris: Donald Trump has been criticised for a sluggish campaign compared to his younger rival Harris’. The 79-year-old has held five rallies since the Republican National Convention in July, while Harris has held six this week alone.

#Gaza: Over 90 people were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting a school in Gaza yesterday, in an attack that has drawn international disgust and condemnation.

#Korea: North Korea has sent more balloons that are reportedly filled with rubbish towards South Korea. It comes as the latest in a series of border barrages that have ignited a tit-for-tat propaganda war.

#HASHTAG: US regulators have rejected the drug MDMA as a possible treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, saying that more investigation is needed.

PARTING SHOT

The annual Puck Fair kicked off today in Killorglin, Co Kerry. The “Queen” and “King” have both been crowned.

The fair is one of Ireland’s oldest festivals. The goat, which is a wild goat caught in the MacGillicuddy Reeks before the event, was traditionally hoisted onto a platform in a cage for the whole weekend, but following protests from animal rights groups, he is now only held there for a few hours.

The King and Queen X / @lorraineelizab6 X / @lorraineelizab6 / @lorraineelizab6