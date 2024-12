NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal hit and run incident in Blanchardstown RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The Police Ombudsman in Northern Ireland has been notified of an incident during which a autistic teenager was removed from a shop in Lisburn last Sunday.

Caroline Dwane-Stanley whose husband Brian left Sinn Féin earlier this year, has announced that she has left the party.

Two men have died after a road traffic collision in Co Armagh yesterday, bringing to five the number of people who have died on the roads in Northern Ireland over the Christmas period.

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched this afternoon after of two kayakers got into difficulty off Cods Head on the Beara Peninsula.

Details of a threat to poison English water supplies have emerged in newly unsealed documents, which show British authorities took the plot seriously as it appeared technically feasible.

The designation of the Real IRA as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the United States might unintentionally encourage more people to join the paramilitary group, Irish officials warned in 2001.

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians attend funeral prayers over the bodies of those killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on the Maghazi refugee camp Alamy Alamy

#GAZA The World Health Organisation has said that the Kamal Adwan hospital was “now empty” following an Israeli military raid which put north Gaza’s last major health facility out of service.

#VENEZUELA An Argentine policeman arrested in Venezuela will be charged with “terrorism” according to the country’s prosecutor, hiking tensions between Caracas and Buenos Aires.

#X Elon Musk has been accused of censoring far-right accounts that have differing views on immigration to him.

#PLANE CRASH Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologised to his Azerbaijani counterpart for what he called a “tragic incident” following a plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Families enjoyed the newly-set up Funderland amusements in the RDS, Dublin today.

Winter Funderland is an event presented annually for over 40 years during the Christmas school holidays.