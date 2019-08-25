Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after being found with serious head injuries in west Dublin .

. The government has been accused of producing a “wall of silence” over the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Mother and Baby Home. Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross asked that government funding to the greyhound industry be terminated in the wake of the RTÉ Investigates programme.

be terminated in the wake of the RTÉ Investigates programme. Banks subject to the investigation of tracker mortgage complaints are now expected to row back on their planned challenges after a public rebuke by the country’s financial services watchdog.

are now expected to row back on their planned challenges after a public rebuke by the country’s financial services watchdog. An elderly man died after a single-vehicle collision in Skibbereen , Co Cork yesterday evening.

, Co Cork yesterday evening. An Irish golf fan was among six people who were injured after lightning struck trees at a golf tournament in the US on Saturday.

struck trees at a golf tournament in the US on Saturday. A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Meath on Saturday morning.

THE WORLD

France's President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AMAZON: Hundreds of new fires have begun in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, official data shows.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the chances of a Brexit deal with the EU are now “touch and go”.

#G7 SUMMIT: An official Iranian plane carrying Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif landed in Biarritz in France during the G7 summit.

#SPAIN: Seven people were killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

PARTING SHOT

For what could be one of the last fine days of summer, here’s Ms Nina Simone to play us out.