Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after being found with serious head injuries in west Dublin.
- The government has been accused of producing a “wall of silence” over the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.
- Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross asked that government funding to the greyhound industry be terminated in the wake of the RTÉ Investigates programme.
- Banks subject to the investigation of tracker mortgage complaints are now expected to row back on their planned challenges after a public rebuke by the country’s financial services watchdog.
- An elderly man died after a single-vehicle collision in Skibbereen, Co Cork yesterday evening.
- An Irish golf fan was among six people who were injured after lightning struck trees at a golf tournament in the US on Saturday.
- A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Meath on Saturday morning.
THE WORLD
#AMAZON: Hundreds of new fires have begun in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, official data shows.
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the chances of a Brexit deal with the EU are now “touch and go”.
#G7 SUMMIT: An official Iranian plane carrying Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif landed in Biarritz in France during the G7 summit.
#SPAIN: Seven people were killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
PARTING SHOT
For what could be one of the last fine days of summer, here’s Ms Nina Simone to play us out.Source: Onácia Nacinha/YouTube
COMMENTS