Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

An assault in Tallaght, a surprise G7 summit visit and an air crash in Mallorca made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 7:45 PM
30 minutes ago 1,227 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4781505

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

notting-hill-carnival-2019 Pilates instructor Juliana Campos wearing a Brazilian made carnival costume, ahead of the Notting Hill Carnival, London. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

  • A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after being found with serious head injuries in west Dublin.
  • The government has  been accused of producing a “wall of silence” over the Tuam Mother and Baby Home. 
  • Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross asked that government funding to the greyhound industry be terminated in the wake of the RTÉ Investigates programme.
  • Banks subject to the investigation of tracker mortgage complaints are now expected to row back on their planned challenges after a public rebuke by the country’s financial services watchdog.
  • An elderly man died after a single-vehicle collision in Skibbereen, Co Cork yesterday evening. 
  • An Irish golf fan was among six people who were injured after lightning struck trees at a golf tournament in the US on Saturday.
  • A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Meath on Saturday morning.

THE WORLD

g7-summit-2019 France's President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AMAZON: Hundreds of new fires have begun in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, official data shows.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the chances of a Brexit deal with the EU are now “touch and go”.

#G7 SUMMIT: An official Iranian plane carrying Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif landed in Biarritz in France during the G7 summit.

#SPAIN: Seven people were killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

PARTING SHOT

For what could be one of the last fine days of summer, here’s Ms Nina Simone to play us out. 

Source: Onácia Nacinha/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

