Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- 16 migrants were discovered alive in the back of a truck on a ferry en route to Rosslare Port.
- Gardaí made four new arrests in relation to the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
- Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said the government would go “as far as it takes” to vindicate its position on the Public Services Card.
- It emerged that Ireland has paid €121 million to date on carbon credits to comply with its international environmental targets.
- A court heard that gardaí would serve books of evidence on six women and five men accused of more than 200 sexual and neglect offences against children.
- The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection announced that social welfare recipients will receive the Christmas bonus in the first week of December.
- 25 deer were shot at Dublin’s Phoenix Park as part of a cull to control the growing population of the wild animal.
- A forklift operator, who stole a replica head of one of the Twelve Apostles from the National Wax Museum, apologised in court for his actions.
- The HSE urged vulnerable groups to get vaccinated and released new data showing that the annual flu season is expected to arrive within weeks.
- The latest Growing Up in Ireland study revealed that Ireland’s 20-year-olds are stressed, living at home, and worried about housing and climate change.
INTERNATIONAL
#IMPEACHMENT A key witness in the ongoing US impeachment inquiry called on members of the Republican party to stop promoting “politically driven falsehoods” about Ukraine.
#INDICTED Israel’s Attorney General formally charged Benjamin Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery in a series of corruption scandals involving the country’s prime minister.
#SCOTLAND Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond pleaded not guilty to attempting to rape a woman at his official residence during the independence referendum campaign.
#EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Actor Jussie Smollett announced he was suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution after it demanded he pay $130,000 for overtime on police officers who investigated an alleged attack on him in January.
PARTING SHOT
What a week the Conservative Party is having.
On Tuesday night, the party’s press office was accused of spreading misinformation after it re-branded to a bogus fact-checking channel during a televised debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.
Today, a clip of an interview with front-bench MP Michael Gove has gone viral after he accused Channel 4′s Ciaran Jenkins of engaging in “polemic journalism” for asking whether the party could now be trusted:
The full interview is well worth a watch; you can do so here.
