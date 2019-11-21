This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 21 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Migrants found in a Rosslare-bound truck, more arrests in the Kevin Lunney case, and the Christmas bonus had people talking today.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

004 Rosslare Ferry_90585593 A garda van approaches a ferry where up to 16 people were found alive in a truck en route to Rosslare Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • 16 migrants were discovered alive in the back of a truck on a ferry en route to Rosslare Port.
  • Gardaí made four new arrests in relation to the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
  • Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said the government would go “as far as it takes” to vindicate its position on the Public Services Card
  • It emerged that Ireland has paid €121 million to date on carbon credits to comply with its international environmental targets.
  • A court heard that gardaí would serve books of evidence on six women and five men accused of more than 200 sexual and neglect offences against children.
  • The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection announced that social welfare recipients will receive the Christmas bonus in the first week of December.
  • 25 deer were shot at Dublin’s Phoenix Park as part of a cull to control the growing population of the wild animal.
  • A forklift operator, who stole a replica head of one of the Twelve Apostles from the National Wax Museum, apologised in court for his actions.
  • The HSE urged vulnerable groups to get vaccinated and released new data showing that the annual flu season is expected to arrive within weeks.
  • The latest Growing Up in Ireland study revealed that Ireland’s 20-year-olds are stressed, living at home, and worried about housing and climate change.

INTERNATIONAL

trump-impeachment Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testifies before the House Intelligence Committee Source: Susan Walsh/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT A key witness in the ongoing US impeachment inquiry called on members of the Republican party to stop promoting “politically driven falsehoods” about Ukraine.

#INDICTED Israel’s Attorney General formally charged Benjamin Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery in a series of corruption scandals involving the country’s prime minister.

#SCOTLAND Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond pleaded not guilty to attempting to rape a woman at his official residence during the independence referendum campaign.

#EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Actor Jussie Smollett announced he was suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution after it demanded he pay $130,000 for overtime on police officers who investigated an alleged attack on him in January.

PARTING SHOT

What a week the Conservative Party is having.

On Tuesday night, the party’s press office was accused of spreading misinformation after it re-branded to a bogus fact-checking channel during a televised debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

Today, a clip of an interview with front-bench MP Michael Gove has gone viral after he accused Channel 4′s Ciaran Jenkins of engaging in “polemic journalism” for asking whether the party could now be trusted:

The full interview is well worth a watch; you can do so here.

