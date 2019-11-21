Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A garda van approaches a ferry where up to 16 people were found alive in a truck en route to Rosslare Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testifies before the House Intelligence Committee Source: Susan Walsh/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT A key witness in the ongoing US impeachment inquiry called on members of the Republican party to stop promoting “politically driven falsehoods” about Ukraine.

#INDICTED Israel’s Attorney General formally charged Benjamin Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery in a series of corruption scandals involving the country’s prime minister.

#SCOTLAND Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond pleaded not guilty to attempting to rape a woman at his official residence during the independence referendum campaign.

#EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Actor Jussie Smollett announced he was suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution after it demanded he pay $130,000 for overtime on police officers who investigated an alleged attack on him in January.

PARTING SHOT

What a week the Conservative Party is having.

On Tuesday night, the party’s press office was accused of spreading misinformation after it re-branded to a bogus fact-checking channel during a televised debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

Today, a clip of an interview with front-bench MP Michael Gove has gone viral after he accused Channel 4′s Ciaran Jenkins of engaging in “polemic journalism” for asking whether the party could now be trusted:

“What you're doing…is mounting a rigorous left-wing case for a particular political point of view.”



Michael Gove responds to @C4Ciaran asking him whether the Conservatives will build six or 40 new hospitals. pic.twitter.com/fneKuNIuL2 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 21, 2019 Source: Channel 4 News /Twitter

The full interview is well worth a watch; you can do so here.

