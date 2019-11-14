Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar strongly hinted that Maria Bailey will be taken off the ticket for the next general election, stating that the “democratic will of the constituency should be respected.
- Eighteen people were injured following a collision involving a bus and a truck in Co Monaghan.
- Irish students on study abroad programmes in Hong Kong were asked to return home by Irish universities after violent pro-democracy protests spilled over onto university campuses.
- Three people were arrested in relation to the abduction and kidnap of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
- A man who harassed six female writers and journalists by sending them hundreds of abusive emails online has been jailed for three years.
- The Court of Appeal overturned an “unduly rigid” and “unworkable” High Court decision that Irish citizenship applicants must have “unbroken” residence in the State in the year before they apply.
- The National Transport Authority was accused of “gross mismanagement” of its budget after it emerged it’s paying agency staff double what it is paying its own full-time staff.
THE WORLD
#ITALY: The Italian government declared a state of emergency in the flood-ravaged city of Venice.
#UNITED STATES: One person died and several people were injured during a shooting at Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, California.
#TURKEY: Authorities barred the wife of a former British army officer who founded the White Helmets volunteer group from leaving Turkey, pending the investigation into his death.
PARTING SHOT
What a load of MacClunkey!
Read The Guardian’s Ben Child’s take on this addition to a classic scene from space opera Star Wars.
