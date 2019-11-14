Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar takes part in annual 'Who'll Blink First'? competition in Swords, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar strongly hinted that Maria Bailey will be taken off the ticket for the next general election , stating that the “democratic will of the constituency should be respected.

, stating that the “democratic will of the constituency should be respected. Eighteen people were injured following a collision involving a bus and a truck in Co Monaghan .

. Irish students on study abroad programmes in Hong Kong were asked to return home by Irish universities after violent pro-democracy protests spilled over onto university campuses.

spilled over onto university campuses. Three people were arrested in relation to the abduction and kidnap of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

director Kevin Lunney. A man who harassed six female writers and journalists by sending them hundreds of abusive emails online has been jailed for three years.

by sending them hundreds of abusive emails online has been jailed for three years. The Court of Appeal overturned an “unduly rigid” and “unworkable” High Court decision that Irish citizenship applicants must have “unbroken” residence in the State in the year before they apply.

must have “unbroken” residence in the State in the year before they apply. The National Transport Authority was accused of “gross mismanagement” of its budget after it emerged it’s paying agency staff double what it is paying its own full-time staff.

THE WORLD

#ITALY: The Italian government declared a state of emergency in the flood-ravaged city of Venice.

#UNITED STATES: One person died and several people were injured during a shooting at Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, California.

#TURKEY: Authorities barred the wife of a former British army officer who founded the White Helmets volunteer group from leaving Turkey, pending the investigation into his death.

PARTING SHOT

What a load of MacClunkey!

Read The Guardian’s Ben Child’s take on this addition to a classic scene from space opera Star Wars.