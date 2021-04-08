Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HSE CEO Paul Reid and Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer, HSE at Dr Steevens’ Hospital for the weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Staff members Saba Chaudry (top) and Michael Booth make final preparations in the reading room at the London Library, in St James Square, London, ahead of its planned reopening to members on April 12th as the government eases current coronavirus restrictions. Source: PA

#UNITED STATES: President Joe Biden has restored aid to the Palestinians to a tune of $235 million, drawing a rebuke by ally Israel, as he promised to press for a two-state solution.

PARTING SHOT

President Michael D Higgins has marked International Traveller and Roma Day by celebrating the culture of the Travelling community and hitting out at the discrimination it faces.

In a video message, President Higgins takes issues with policies at a national and local level that he says has failed to address “with compassion and understanding, the needs of the Travelling community”.

“Far too many challenges remain for Travellers and Roma. The bitter fruits of a failure of State policy are manifold, where it existed,” he says.