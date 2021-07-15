Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

The centre of Spa in Belgium Source: Valentin Bianchi/AP

#GERMANY: Over 40 are dead and dozens missing after flooding from storms ravage Europe.

#NETHERLANDS: Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries has died after he was shot earlier this month.

#AUSTRALIA: Melbourne and the surrounding Victoria state have been ordered into lockdown in attempts to curb a Covid outbreak.

PARTING SHOT

We leave you with a short film by Cathal Sheahen, directed by Brian O’Riordan, about lockdown, loss and sea swimming.

Sheahan first wrote the screenplay after he lost his wedding ring swimming in Seapoint, Dublin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I also wanted to make a film that was an ode to Seapoint after all the joy and therapy it provided for people throughout the various lockdowns,” he said.

Enjoy.



Source: Cathal Sheahan/Vimeo