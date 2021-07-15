Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Coronavirus: 994 new cases were confirmed in Ireland today, with 80 patients in hospital.
- The Government announced that the target date for indoor dining will be 26 July.
- A number of people received an incorrect mixture of the Pfizer vaccine in an isolated incident earlier this month.
- More people have spoken out against the UK Government’s decision to propose an ‘amnesty’ against Troubles prosecutions.
- Bord na Móna are set to create 885 new jobs in midland areas as it continues its transformation into a renewable energy company.
- Gardaí have launched a probe into cars “driving erratically” behind a hearse of an N7 crash victim.
- Housing Minister Paschal Donohoe said that he “won’t speculate” on his future position on an international agreement that could end Ireland’s 12.5% rate of corporation tax.
- The Covid vaccine portal will open for people aged 25-29 tomorrow.
- Returning workers could face being overtaxed unless they cancel their Pandemic Unemployment Payment.
- Temperatures are set to reach 27 degrees this weekend and are expected to stay there into next week.
WORLD
#GERMANY: Over 40 are dead and dozens missing after flooding from storms ravage Europe.
#NETHERLANDS: Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries has died after he was shot earlier this month.
#AUSTRALIA: Melbourne and the surrounding Victoria state have been ordered into lockdown in attempts to curb a Covid outbreak.
PARTING SHOT
We leave you with a short film by Cathal Sheahen, directed by Brian O’Riordan, about lockdown, loss and sea swimming.
Sheahan first wrote the screenplay after he lost his wedding ring swimming in Seapoint, Dublin.
“I also wanted to make a film that was an ode to Seapoint after all the joy and therapy it provided for people throughout the various lockdowns,” he said.
Enjoy.
Source: Cathal Sheahan/Vimeo
