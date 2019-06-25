Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It emerged how some of Dublin’s busiest streets are being used by drug-dealing rickshaw drivers to stash significant quantities of illegal substances in plain sight.
- Gardaí appealed to the public to help find a man missing from Dublin since Friday.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned that a “disorderly” Brexit is a real possibility as he outlined how much cash the Government has for Budget 2020.
- All Ireland winning camogie player Ashling Thompson has been fined €6,000 after pleading guilty to assault in a Cork nightclub.
- A man was jailed for handling stolen vehicles after gardaí set up an undercover operation.
- Leo Varadkar said his Government might have to delay launching a new top tax rate.
- The HSE outlined what it expects will be some of the main issues for patients arriving out of tomorrow’s strike by around 10,000 healthcare support workers.
- RTÉ reported another challenging year as it sits €13 million in the red.
WORLD
#USA: Donald Trump announced his latest press secretary.
#UK: The police chief in command of during the Hillsborough disaster is to face a retrial.
PARTING SHOT
Sometimes, you’re just having a bad day. This pilot was having one of those days this week.
An Air India pilot and a cabin crew member are being investigated after an argument over a lunch box delayed a flight by more than two hours.
Passengers had already the Monday’s flight from Bangalore to Kolkata when the argument arose
To be fair, food on planes is never the best, is it?
In full view of passengers, they nearly came to blows before other crew members intervened and both men were taken off the aircraft.
