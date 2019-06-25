This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
14 minutes ago 417 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4697584

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

Pfizer Health Inbdex 004 Ava Conroy (5) from Dublin and Theo Horan (5) from Mullingar, future scientist and doctor, examine the contents of the Pfizer Health and Science Index 2019. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD 

Shaekespeare's Rose Theatre in York Fine Time Fontayne plays the Ghost of King Hamlet during a dress rehearsal ahead of the opening of Hamlet at Shakespeare's Rose Theatre in York. Source: Danny Lawson via PA

#USA: Donald Trump announced his latest press secretary.

#UK: The police chief in command of during the Hillsborough disaster is to face a retrial.

PARTING SHOT 

Sometimes, you’re just having a bad day. This pilot was having one of those days this week. 

An Air India pilot and a cabin crew member are being investigated after an argument over a lunch box delayed a flight by more than two hours.

Passengers had already the Monday’s flight from Bangalore to Kolkata when the argument arose

To be fair, food on planes is never the best, is it? 

Aeroplane - in-flight meal Source: DPA/PA Images

In full view of passengers, they nearly came to blows before other crew members intervened and both men were taken off the aircraft.

 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

