Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

#USA: Donald Trump announced his latest press secretary.

#UK: The police chief in command of during the Hillsborough disaster is to face a retrial.

PARTING SHOT

Sometimes, you’re just having a bad day. This pilot was having one of those days this week.

An Air India pilot and a cabin crew member are being investigated after an argument over a lunch box delayed a flight by more than two hours.

Passengers had already the Monday’s flight from Bangalore to Kolkata when the argument arose

To be fair, food on planes is never the best, is it?

In full view of passengers, they nearly came to blows before other crew members intervened and both men were taken off the aircraft.