Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is being tested for Covid-19 following the announcement of the Government's five-level plan for 'Living With Covid-19' today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Government announced its five-level plan for ‘ Living with Covid-19 ‘ over the next six months.

‘ over the next six months. Following that announcement, the entire Cabinet is now restricting its movements but the Dáil will resume this evening after it had earlier been abandoned for a week after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was sent for a Covid-19 test.

was sent for a Covid-19 test. Meanwhile, public health officials confirmed three more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland and a further 357 cases – 218 of which are in Dublin .

. Dublin is subject to new restrictions with people in the capital now being asked to invite no more than one other household to their homes. So-called ‘wet pubs’ will also remain closed in the capital.

with people in the capital now being asked to invite no more than one other household to their homes. So-called ‘wet pubs’ will also remain closed in the capital. In more positive news, fans will be allowed again to attend sporting events around the country following the announcement today of the Government’s plan.

around the country following the announcement today of the Government’s plan. In less positive news – I know, this is a rollercoaster – the next census has been postponed from 2021 to 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

from 2021 to 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said. Taxi drivers called on the government to introduce a range of measures to support the industry as they deal with the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

called on the government to introduce a range of measures to support the industry as they deal with the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. A 16-year-old boy was remanded in custody and will face a psychiatric evaluation after he was charged with the murder of a homeless man in Dublin.

THE WORLD

The tall ship Pelican of London is anchored, alongside the Bass Rock off the East Lothian coast during a tour around the coast of Britain with a group of scientists on board to highlight the plans for next year's Darwin200 initiative, a global project that will mark the 200th anniversary of the launch of HMS Beagle. Source: PA Images

#GRAHAM NORTON: The Irishman was ranked as the third-highest paid BBC presenter in a new list revealed by the broadcaster today.

#AUSTRALIA: The country recorded no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in two months today, as a slowdown in new cases allowed a crippling lockdown in its second-biggest city to be eased.

#DONALD TRUMP: The US President suggested that global warming will reverse itself and dismissed climate change as a cause of ferocious fires engulfing swaths of the US West during a briefing with local officials in California.

