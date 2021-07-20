#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 8:53 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

Weather Warning 015 Pictured are large numbers of people diving and swimming around the Vico Baths in Killiney, Dublin this afternoon, as Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • Met Éireann upgraded a high temperature alert to a Status Orange warning for six counties as hot conditions continue. 
  • The HSE said 10% of people who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday had been vaccinated.
  • 500 Muslims and dignitaries gathered in Croke Park in Dublin to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important events in the Muslim calendar.
  • Health officials reported 1,100 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Police in the German city of Frankfurt arrested an Irish man who had been making threats to officials in the country’s courts system.
  • Final guidelines for indoor dining were agreed between government officials, publicans and restaurateurs.
  • A number of Irish holidaymakers who arrived in Malta were told they must complete mandatory quarantine due to entry requirements into the Mediterranean country. 
  • Every adult aged 18 or over can register to receive a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from tomorrow.

THE WORLD 

swan-upping Swan Uppers try to capture a swan and its Cygnets near Windsor, Berkshire, to be inspected by The Queen's Swan Marker, David Barber, during the ancient tradition of Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames. Source: PA

#SPACE CADET: The wealthiest man on the planet Jeff Bezos rode to the edge of space this afternoon in his own rocket. 

#UNITED KINGDOM: Tony Blair’s headline-grabbing admission of the British government’s culpability over the Famine was hastily ghost-written by aides, previously classified documents reveal.

PARTING SHOT

As the heatwave continues across the country, we’ll let the Lovin’ Spoonful play you out. 

Source: The Lovin' Spoonful - Topic/YouTube

Cónal Thomas
