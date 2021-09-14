Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar looks on as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, comes under pressure from the media over the Katherine Zappone-gate affair, at the final press conference on the final day of the Fine Gael Think-In, at the Trim Castle Hotel in County Meath. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Assistant ranger Rupert Eris dressed in Home Guard uniform looks out from one of two restored WWII pillboxes in Sheringham Park, Norfolk, which are being opened to the public as part of the National Trust's Heritage Open Days. Source: PA

PARTING SHOT

Today in Dún Laoghaire a statue of Roger Casement was lifted into place at the end of the new jetty at the Dún Laoghaire Baths project which is currently under construction.

The statue was commissioned by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and commemorates Casement who was born in Sandycove in 1864, became an early international human rights campaigner and who was executed for his part in the 1916 Rising.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Peter Cavanagh