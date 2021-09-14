#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 8:49 PM
42 minutes ago 1,236 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5549168

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

COVENEY FG DAY TWO 1L2A4827 Tanaiste Leo Varadkar looks on as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, comes under pressure from the media over the Katherine Zappone-gate affair, at the final press conference on the final day of the Fine Gael Think-In, at the Trim Castle Hotel in County Meath. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A strike by school secretaries and caretakers planned for tomorrow was called off after “significant concessions” by the Department of Education.
  • Apple released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other devices without any user action.
  • One in five people in Ireland have distanced themselves from family or friends due to a disagreement about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.
  • Two teenage boys were treated for knife wounds in hospital last night after a stabbing incident in the East Wall area of Dublin city.
  • Health officials confirmed 1,181 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. As of 8am today, there were 309 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 60 in ICU.
  • Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the reintroduction of Covid-19 measures “cannot be fully ruled out” in the future due to the uncertain nature of the virus.
  • Gardaí today exhumed the remains of Baby John whose body was discovered on a beach in Kerry in 1984.

THE WORLD 

national-trusts-heritage-open-days Assistant ranger Rupert Eris dressed in Home Guard uniform looks out from one of two restored WWII pillboxes in Sheringham Park, Norfolk, which are being opened to the public as part of the National Trust's Heritage Open Days. Source: PA

PARTING SHOT

Today in Dún Laoghaire a statue of Roger Casement was lifted into place at the end of the new jetty at the Dún Laoghaire Baths project which is currently under construction.

The statue was commissioned by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and commemorates Casement who was born in Sandycove in 1864, became an early international human rights campaigner and who was executed for his part in the 1916 Rising. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

14th-september-2021dun-laoghairecouncillor-lettie-mccarthy-cathaoirleach-of-dun-laoghaire-rathdown-county-council-attended-the-delivery-and-installation-of-the-newly-commissioned-statue-of-roger Source: Peter Cavanagh

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie