Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- A strike by school secretaries and caretakers planned for tomorrow was called off after “significant concessions” by the Department of Education.
- Apple released an emergency software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other devices without any user action.
- One in five people in Ireland have distanced themselves from family or friends due to a disagreement about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.
- Two teenage boys were treated for knife wounds in hospital last night after a stabbing incident in the East Wall area of Dublin city.
- Health officials confirmed 1,181 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. As of 8am today, there were 309 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 60 in ICU.
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the reintroduction of Covid-19 measures “cannot be fully ruled out” in the future due to the uncertain nature of the virus.
- Gardaí today exhumed the remains of Baby John whose body was discovered on a beach in Kerry in 1984.
THE WORLD
PARTING SHOT
Today in Dún Laoghaire a statue of Roger Casement was lifted into place at the end of the new jetty at the Dún Laoghaire Baths project which is currently under construction.
The statue was commissioned by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and commemorates Casement who was born in Sandycove in 1864, became an early international human rights campaigner and who was executed for his part in the 1916 Rising.
