NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nikita Hand leaving the High Court in the second week of a civil action against Mr McGregor RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A body of a Palestinian baby, is brought to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital following an Israeli attack at Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#STATE CARE New Zealand’s prime minister has delivered a historic apology to victims abused in state care, acknowledging the “unimaginable pain” suffered within children’s homes and psychiatric hospitals.

#COP29 The President of Azerbaijan has defended the country’s fossil fuel sector and hit out at western politicians, NGOs and what he described as “fake news media” in a speech to world leaders at the COP29 conference in Baku.

#CHURCH OF ENGLAND The leader of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, has announced he will resign following days of pressure after a damning review into the most prolific abuser associated with the church.

PARTING SHOT

A photographer on the Curragh Plains in County Kildare RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A photographer prepares to take the perfect shot, as dawn breaks on a frosty, foggy morning on the Curragh Plains in County Kildare.

There is a Status Yellow fog warning in place for most of the country overnight until 10am tomorrow.