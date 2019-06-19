Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Suha Abdel with Chairperson of Waterford migrant Inntegration Forum Obianuju Ekedozie, Osas Iyamu Usideme as the President hosted a Direct Provision Garden Party at Aras an Uachtarain Source: RollingNews.ie

Trade union Siptu said that a 24-hour workplace stoppage from around 10,000 healthcare workers has been deferred, pending the outcome of emergency talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

from around 10,000 healthcare workers has been deferred, pending the outcome of emergency talks at the Workplace Relations Commission. Representatives of Twitter and Facebook will appear in court tomorrow after it emerged that social media users had identified the 14-year-old boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

will appear in court tomorrow after it emerged that social media users had identified the 14-year-old boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriegel. Minister for Health Simon Harris has vowed to meet with representatives from the Rotunda Hospital to discuss “potential interim works” at the hospital in a bid to tackle further patient safety incidents.

to discuss “potential interim works” at the hospital in a bid to tackle further patient safety incidents. The Department of Justice & Equality confirmed that Hatch Hall Direct Provision centre in Dublin will close by mid-July.

centre in Dublin will close by mid-July. A man charged with the destruction of vegetation growing in a hedge during the bird nesting season was convicted at Nenagh District Court earlier this month.

growing in a hedge during the bird nesting season was convicted at Nenagh District Court earlier this month. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish government will consult with the UK about its new “ porn block ” and how it is working.

” and how it is working. There was mixed news for Irish third-level institutions in the latest QS World University Rankings as all again failed to make the top 100.

in the latest QS World University Rankings as all again failed to make the top 100.

THE WORLD

Sir James MacMillan conductors around 1200 school pupils in one of the largest orchestras ever assembled in Scotland . Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#BRITAIN: A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala.

#THE NEXT PM: International Development Secretary Rory Stewart was eliminated from the race to replace Theresa May following a third round of voting by Conservative MPs.

#JAMAL KHASHOGGI: A report by an independent UN rights expert found that there is “credible evidence“ linking Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October.

PARTING SHOT

The gun which Vincent van Gogh may have used to kill himself has sold for a €162,500.

The BBC reports that the rusty revolver was purchased by a private collector via telephone.

Van Gogh 'suicide gun' sold at auction https://t.co/SDree695sd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 19, 2019

Van Gogh, one of the most important artists of all time, killed himself in a field near Auvers-sur-Oise, a village a few miles north of Paris by shooting himself in the chest.

Doubts have been raised about the revolver’s authenticity, though. Here’s the beeb’s full report.