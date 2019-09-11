This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 8:55 PM
13 minutes ago 485 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805459

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fix. Aerial Cirque performer Nicola Moran with Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe at the Hapenny Bridge Dublin for the Launch of Culture Night. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe received approval from Cabinet to base Budget 2020 around the assumption that there will be a no-deal Brexit come 31 October.
  • Trinity College Dublin called for a “national strategy for university rankings” after dropping 44 places in the World University Rankings today.
  • Agriculture minister Michael Creed is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this evening. 
  • The High Court directed the District Court to impose a new sentence on a man who admitted taking 12,000 pictures of a female neighbour without her knowledge or consent.
  • Gardaí are hunting a four-man gang who hijacked a white van in Co Limerick which was carrying cash and valuable car parts.
  • Policing of a number of different feuds in the Longford region is reaching breaking point.
  • A new poll showed that just over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification if there were a border poll tomorrow.

THE WORLD 

autumn-weather-sept-11th-2019 Northern gannets on Bass Rock are silhouetted at dawn, North Berwick, Scotland. Source: Neil Squires

#PROROGUE: Scotland’s highest civil court ruled today that Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was unlawful

#OH CANADA: The country will go to the polls on 21 October after it was announced today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requested to dissolve Parliament.

#LIFE JIM: Water has been discovered for the first time in the atmosphere of a planet with Earth-like temperatures that could support life as we know it.

PARTING SHOT

The six-page Operation Yellowhammer, the British government’s no-deal Brexit scenario. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

