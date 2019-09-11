Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe received approval from Cabinet to base Budget 2020 around the assumption that there will be a no-deal Brexit come 31 October.
- Trinity College Dublin called for a “national strategy for university rankings” after dropping 44 places in the World University Rankings today.
- Agriculture minister Michael Creed is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this evening.
- The High Court directed the District Court to impose a new sentence on a man who admitted taking 12,000 pictures of a female neighbour without her knowledge or consent.
- Gardaí are hunting a four-man gang who hijacked a white van in Co Limerick which was carrying cash and valuable car parts.
- Policing of a number of different feuds in the Longford region is reaching breaking point.
- A new poll showed that just over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification if there were a border poll tomorrow.
THE WORLD
#PROROGUE: Scotland’s highest civil court ruled today that Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was unlawful.
#OH CANADA: The country will go to the polls on 21 October after it was announced today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requested to dissolve Parliament.
#LIFE JIM: Water has been discovered for the first time in the atmosphere of a planet with Earth-like temperatures that could support life as we know it.
PARTING SHOT
Here, it is.
The six-page Operation Yellowhammer, the British government’s no-deal Brexit scenario.
