Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aerial Cirque performer Nicola Moran with Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe at the Hapenny Bridge Dublin for the Launch of Culture Night. Source: RollingNews.ie

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe received approval from Cabinet to base Budget 2020 around the assumption that there will be a no-deal Brexit come 31 October.

come 31 October. Trinity College Dublin called for a “national strategy for university rankings ” after dropping 44 places in the World University Rankings today.

” after dropping 44 places in the World University Rankings today. Agriculture minister Michael Creed is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this evening.

is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this evening. The High Court directed the District Court to impose a new sentence on a man who admitted taking 12,000 pictures of a female neighbour without her knowledge or consent.

of a female neighbour without her knowledge or consent. Gardaí are hunting a four-man gang who hijacked a white van in Co Limerick which was carrying cash and valuable car parts.

who hijacked a white van in Co Limerick which was carrying cash and valuable car parts. Policing of a number of different feuds in the Longford region is reaching breaking point.

region is reaching breaking point. A new poll showed that just over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unification if there were a border poll tomorrow.

THE WORLD

Northern gannets on Bass Rock are silhouetted at dawn, North Berwick, Scotland. Source: Neil Squires

#PROROGUE: Scotland’s highest civil court ruled today that Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was unlawful.

#OH CANADA: The country will go to the polls on 21 October after it was announced today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requested to dissolve Parliament.

#LIFE JIM: Water has been discovered for the first time in the atmosphere of a planet with Earth-like temperatures that could support life as we know it.

PARTING SHOT

Here, it is.

The six-page Operation Yellowhammer, the British government’s no-deal Brexit scenario.