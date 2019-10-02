Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Storm Lorenzo has been inching closer to Ireland. Source: Met Éireann

A status orange wind warning was issued for six counties along the west coast of Ireland as the country prepares for the impact of Storm Lorenzo in the coming days.

in the coming days. British prime minister Boris Johnson published his Brexit alternative to the Withdrawal Agreement suggesting a need for checks on the island of Ireland or face a no-deal on 31 October.

or face a no-deal on 31 October. A Dublin hotel has cancelled an upcoming conference focused on ending greyhound cruelty in Ireland after it was “inundated with crank and abusive calls ”.

”. Health Minister Simon Harris has rounded on politicians who have invited vaping company representatives into Leinster House, during an Oireachtas committee meeting.

into Leinster House, during an Oireachtas committee meeting. Families of people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings are asking the Irish government to back a public inquiry into the incident.

are asking the Irish government to back a public inquiry into the incident. Almost 70% of doctors who de-registered to practice medicine in Ireland said they intend on practicing medicine abroad, a new report has shown.

WORLD

#ROYAL PAINS The Mail on Sunday newspaper has said it will vigorously defend the legal action taken against it by Meghan Markle over the alleged unlawful publication of a private letter to her father.

#HORN An Irishman has been jailed for 14 months in the US after he pleaded guilty to trafficking rhinoceros horns.

#KIM JONG UN North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, Seoul said today, just days before Washington and Pyongyang are set to resume long-stalled nuclear talks.

PARTING SHOT

The full brunt of Storm Lorenzo hasn’t even been felt and unusual creatures are already landing in and around Irish shores.

Earlier today, a minke whale, usually found in the North Atlantic, was spotted splashing around in Dublin Port near the opening to Dublin Bay.

A whale of a time you might say (pun intended).