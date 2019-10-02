Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A status orange wind warning was issued for six counties along the west coast of Ireland as the country prepares for the impact of Storm Lorenzo in the coming days.
- British prime minister Boris Johnson published his Brexit alternative to the Withdrawal Agreement suggesting a need for checks on the island of Ireland or face a no-deal on 31 October.
- A Dublin hotel has cancelled an upcoming conference focused on ending greyhound cruelty in Ireland after it was “inundated with crank and abusive calls”.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has rounded on politicians who have invited vaping company representatives into Leinster House, during an Oireachtas committee meeting.
- Families of people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings are asking the Irish government to back a public inquiry into the incident.
- Almost 70% of doctors who de-registered to practice medicine in Ireland said they intend on practicing medicine abroad, a new report has shown.
WORLD
#ROYAL PAINS The Mail on Sunday newspaper has said it will vigorously defend the legal action taken against it by Meghan Markle over the alleged unlawful publication of a private letter to her father.
#HORN An Irishman has been jailed for 14 months in the US after he pleaded guilty to trafficking rhinoceros horns.
#KIM JONG UN North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, Seoul said today, just days before Washington and Pyongyang are set to resume long-stalled nuclear talks.
PARTING SHOT
The full brunt of Storm Lorenzo hasn’t even been felt and unusual creatures are already landing in and around Irish shores.
Earlier today, a minke whale, usually found in the North Atlantic, was spotted splashing around in Dublin Port near the opening to Dublin Bay.
A whale of a time you might say (pun intended).
