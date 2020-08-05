Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Portrait of John Hume surrounded by candles lit by members of his family and colleagues. Source: Stephen Latimer

Ireland and Derry said goodbye to the former SDLP leader John Hume at his funeral in St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning.

at his funeral in St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning. Health officials confirmed that a further 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

have been reported in Ireland. The deficit of public finances was €7.4 billion in July compared to a surplus of €896m recorded in July of last year.

compared to a surplus of €896m recorded in July of last year. Fresh inquests into the 48 deaths at the 1981 Stardust fire are to set take place at Dublin Castle early next year.

are to set take place at Dublin Castle early next year. Bank of Ireland announced it is to cut 1,400 jobs after incurring a pre-tax loss of €669 million in the first six months of 2020.

announced it is to cut 1,400 jobs after incurring a pre-tax loss of €669 million in the first six months of 2020. Gardaí launched an appeal to trace the owners after 10 suspected stolen dogs were recovered in Co Limerick.

were recovered in Co Limerick. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there will be “very little need” to police the wearing of face coverings as he believes the public will comply with the new regulations.

THE WORLD

One of the eight-week-old Sri Lankan leopard cubs plays with mother Sariska in their enclosure at Banham Zoo, Norfolk. Source: Joe Giddens

#SCOTLAND: Lockdown restrictions are to be reimposed in the Aberdeen area after 54 new cases emerged in a coronavirus cluster, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

#BEIRUT: The Department of Foreign Affairs has fielded a number of calls from Irish citizens in Beirut following a large explosion which killed more than 100 people and injured thousands more.

#CAROLINE FLACK: The television presenter was “seriously let down by the authorities” and “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in the weeks before she took her own life, her inquest heard.

PARTING SHOT

“Yet even before the funeral mass was over, nearly 200 people had gathered outside the church for a last chance to thank John Hume for his work in Derry and in Northern Ireland. By the end, hundreds more had joined them for a final round of applause.”

As John Hume was laid to rest today, read TheJournal.ie’s Dominic McGrath’s touching report as Derry said a final farewell to its son.