This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 7,508 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5168842

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

011 POOL John Hume arrival A Portrait of John Hume surrounded by candles lit by members of his family and colleagues. Source: Stephen Latimer

  • Ireland and Derry said goodbye to the former SDLP leader John Hume at his funeral in St Eugene’s Cathedral this morning. 
  • Health officials confirmed that a further 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.
  • The deficit of public finances was €7.4 billion in July compared to a surplus of €896m recorded in July of last year.
  • Fresh inquests into the 48 deaths at the 1981 Stardust fire are to set take place at Dublin Castle early next year.
  • Bank of Ireland announced it is to cut 1,400 jobs after incurring a pre-tax loss of €669 million in the first six months of 2020. 
  • Gardaí launched an appeal to trace the owners after 10 suspected stolen dogs were recovered in Co Limerick. 
  • Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there will be “very little need” to police the wearing of face coverings as he believes the public will comply with the new regulations.

THE WORLD

sri-lankan-leopard-cubs-at-banham-zoo One of the eight-week-old Sri Lankan leopard cubs plays with mother Sariska in their enclosure at Banham Zoo, Norfolk. Source: Joe Giddens

#SCOTLAND: Lockdown restrictions are to be reimposed in the Aberdeen area after 54 new cases emerged in a coronavirus cluster, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

#BEIRUT: The Department of Foreign Affairs has fielded a number of calls from Irish citizens in Beirut following a large explosion which killed more than 100 people and injured thousands more. 

#CAROLINE FLACK: The television presenter was “seriously let down by the authorities” and “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in the weeks before she took her own life, her inquest heard.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

“Yet even before the funeral mass was over, nearly 200 people had gathered outside the church for a last chance to thank John Hume for his work in Derry and in Northern Ireland. By the end, hundreds more had joined them for a final round of applause.”

As John Hume was laid to rest today, read TheJournal.ie’s Dominic McGrath’s touching report as Derry said a final farewell to its son. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie