Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunset at Dublin Bay. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed the easing of Level 5 restrictions, indicating that retailers, gyms and hairdressers would be among those who re-open first .

. Education Minister Norma Foley is to receive a report on what happened at a second-level school in Carlow, which has denied telling students that teachers were uncomfortable with female students wearing tight clothing .

. Eir ‘s Chief Executive has told an Oireachtas committee that the company made a “mistake” locating their customer care centre in Sligo.

‘s Chief Executive has told an Oireachtas committee that the company made a “mistake” locating their customer care centre in Sligo. The Taoiseach said that Justice Minister Helen McEntee is willing to give a statement and answer questions in the Dáil on the appointment of Seamus Woulfe.

is willing to give a statement and answer questions in the Dáil on the appointment of Seamus Woulfe. A Garda investigation into almost 4,500 DNA samples related to major crimes that were “lost” by the force has now identified all but 489 samples.

related to major crimes that were “lost” by the force has now identified all but 489 samples. Public Health officials confirmed 269 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and six further deaths.

of Covid-19 in Ireland and six further deaths. Publicans called on on the government to abandon a reported proposal to limit re-opening next month to premises that have an onsite kitchen and a chef.

THE WORLD

A man walks past a mural of soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy. Source: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse

#RIP: Legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona died aged 60.

#UNITED STATES: US-President elect stressed the importance of keeping the Irish border open following Brexit.

#UNITED KINGDOM: A Foreign Officer Minister in the UK resigned in protest against the Government’s decision to cut the overseas aid budget, branding the move “fundamentally wrong”.

PARTING SHOT

Sure what else would it be? RIP Diego.