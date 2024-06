NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Paramedics help a man at Sandycove beach who took ill while swimming in the cold water RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Anti-Israel protestors in Radcliffe Square, Oxford, UK Alamy Alamy

#NATO BOSS The way has been cleared for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to take over from Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general.

#CLIMATE JUSTICE Climate change activists in England sprayed orange powder paint on the standing stones of the prehistoric Stonehenge site. Two people have been arrested following the incident.

#LUCY LETBY A senior doctor has told a jury he saw “no evidence” of nurse Lucy Letby having done anything to help a deteriorating baby girl before he walked into an intensive care room.

PARTING SHOT

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk 2024 RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

For the launch of the Alzheimer’s Memory Walk 2024, ambassadors, supporters and local champions from around the country gathered for a Mini Memory Walk around the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin today.

Memory Walk is a nationwide event that will take place in 35 locations on Sunday, 22 September and gives families, friends and those living with dementia the opportunity to come together to share old memories and to make new ones.

You can register to take part at www.memorywalk.ie.