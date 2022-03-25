#Open journalism No news is bad news

Suspected heroin worth €700,000 seized and man (60s) arrested in Clare

The man can be held b gardaí for up to seven days.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 25 Mar 2022, 11:04 PM
The discovery was made in the Ardnacrusha area
SUSPECTED HEROIN WORTH €700,000 has been seized and a man (60s) arrested in Co Clare. 

As part of Operation Tara, planned searches led by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local Garda units, the Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces, were conducted on lands in the Ardnacrusha area, north of Limerick city. 

In the course of the searches suspected heroin with an estimated value of €700k was recovered. 

A man in his 60s was arrested as part of the investigation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda station.

He can be held for up to seven days.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing and updates will follow.

