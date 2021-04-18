#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 18 April 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19: Number of patients being treated in hospital decreases further to 176

The figures were published by the HSE last night.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 11:41 AM
45 minutes ago 4,210 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5413436
File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital in Dublin in February.
Image: Leah Farrell
File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital in Dublin in February.
File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital in Dublin in February.
Image: Leah Farrell

THE NUMBER OF patients being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19 has decreased slightly.

Data published on the HSE’s Daily Operations website shows that there were 176 coronavirus patients in hospital as of 8pm yesterday, falling from 183 at 8am that morning. 

There has also been a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care, with 49 patients in ICU as of 6.30pm yesterday.

This is down from 51 people in ICU the day prior. 

The hospitals with the highest number of Covid-19 patients include the Mater Hospital (20), Connolly Hospital (17), Beaumont Hospital (15), St James’ Hospital (15),  Naas Hospital (14) and University Hospital Limerick (12). 

It comes after a further 420 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland last night, alongside four additional deaths.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly shared a graph showing the reduction in hospitalisation numbers in cohorts of vaccinated people.

He also shared a graph showing the reduction in case numbers in those who are vaccinated, highlighting that last week was the second week with no reported Covid-19 cases in nursing homes.  

HSE CEO Paul Reid said 85,000 people aged 66-69 have so far registered for vaccination on the HSE’s portal or over the phone. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People aged 66 are able to register their details to receive a Covid-19 vaccine appointment from today. People aged 65 will be able to register from tomorrow. 

This is the beginning of the age-based rollout of the vaccination programme, with a similar system due to be used for later cohorts. 

Reid said vaccinations will commence for people in this age cohort from tomorrow and, “based on supplies”, the HSE will “promptly move to those 60-64 and then further down through the ages”. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie