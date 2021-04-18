Covid-19: Number of patients being treated in hospital decreases further to 176

File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital in Dublin in February.

THE NUMBER OF patients being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid-19 has decreased slightly.

Data published on the HSE’s Daily Operations website shows that there were 176 coronavirus patients in hospital as of 8pm yesterday, falling from 183 at 8am that morning.

There has also been a slight decrease in the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care, with 49 patients in ICU as of 6.30pm yesterday.

This is down from 51 people in ICU the day prior.

The hospitals with the highest number of Covid-19 patients include the Mater Hospital (20), Connolly Hospital (17), Beaumont Hospital (15), St James’ Hospital (15), Naas Hospital (14) and University Hospital Limerick (12).

It comes after a further 420 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland last night, alongside four additional deaths.

Some good news for Sunday - here's the latest on just how effective the vaccines are at protecting people against Covid.



This is the fall in hospitalisations in Ireland for the vaccinated groups.



(combination of reduced community transmission and impact of vaccines.) pic.twitter.com/OrI8kVCAC6 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 18, 2021

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly shared a graph showing the reduction in hospitalisation numbers in cohorts of vaccinated people.

He also shared a graph showing the reduction in case numbers in those who are vaccinated, highlighting that last week was the second week with no reported Covid-19 cases in nursing homes.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said 85,000 people aged 66-69 have so far registered for vaccination on the HSE’s portal or over the phone.

People aged 66 are able to register their details to receive a Covid-19 vaccine appointment from today. People aged 65 will be able to register from tomorrow.

This is the beginning of the age-based rollout of the vaccination programme, with a similar system due to be used for later cohorts.

Reid said vaccinations will commence for people in this age cohort from tomorrow and, “based on supplies”, the HSE will “promptly move to those 60-64 and then further down through the ages”.