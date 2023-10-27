Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rebel Brass take to the streets of Cork City during The Big Fringe at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

There were a record high number of children in emergency accommodation in Ireland in September, the latest concerning homelessness figures show.

in Ireland in September, the latest concerning homelessness figures show. A Status Yellow Rain warning has been issued for four counties in the Republic and two in the North ahead of this weekend.

warning has been issued for four counties in the Republic and two in the North ahead of this weekend. The owner of the Castletown Estate 235 acre landholding has said that he has offered to reopen talks with the Office of Public Works on the potential sale of the land to the state body, but that he has had no reply.

235 acre landholding has said that he has offered to reopen talks with the Office of Public Works on the potential sale of the land to the state body, but that he has had no reply. A woman and a dog have been airlifted to safety after they were cut off by the rising tide in North Clare.

after they were cut off by the rising tide in North Clare. The N3 at Blanchardstown , Dublin 15 has reopened after inbound lanes were closed for several hours due to a fatal incident. One person died in the incident.

, Dublin 15 has reopened after inbound lanes were closed for several hours due to a fatal incident. One person died in the incident. A man who violently sexually assaulted his former sister-in-law in a prolonged and “terrifying ordeal” in her bed, during which he threatened to stab her 50 times, has been jailed for nine years.

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA: The Israeli army said it will extend “ground operations” in the Gaza Strip tonight after significantly intensifying its air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

#US MASS SHOOTING: Police in Maine are struggling to locate a man who killed 18 people in a mass shooting. People are being advised to stay in their homes as the search continues.

#SPANISH CLERGY sexually abused over 200,000 children since 1940, an independent commission has estimated.

PARTING SHOT

A doctor in Gaza has written about his experience for The Journal.

“DURING THE FIRST days of the war, the area where I live was bombed and there was a lot of damage to the windows and the doors of my house. I decided to leave and moved to central Gaza with my family. My wife, my five children, my sister and her child are now sleeping in a shipping container. I am sleeping outside in my car.

“My car has no fuel so I travel about 15km by bicycle to get to Gaza City for work. It takes me about one and a half hours to get there. I’m 54 years old, so it’s not easy for me to ride my bicycle for so long at my age.

“My journey is very dangerous. I cycle as much as I can along the beach to avoid roads and buildings as they are being hit by bombs. But even this route isn’t safe, as sometimes rockets come from military ships too. Whenever the roads have been bombed I have to carry my bicycle on my back to get past the debris.”