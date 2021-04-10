#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 8:49 AM
59 minutes ago 3,174 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5405885
Image: Shutterstock/Germanova Antonina
Image: Shutterstock/Germanova Antonina

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUARANTINE: The US, Canada and a number of EU countries – including France, Belgium and Italy – have been added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Leaders in the North have expressed concerns that the disturbances which have plagued the region since last week will continue this weekend.

3. #GALWAY: A man in his 30s has died and another has been taken to hospital following a road crash near Carraroe.

4. #PRINCE PHILIP: Plans for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral are expected to be announced this weekend following his death at the age of 99 yesterday.

5. #CORK: Firefighters in Cork have brought a “major fire” on the north side of the city under control after working through the night to battle the blaze.

6. #CHARACTER REFERENCES: The Kerry and Sexual Abuse Centre has said it will write to GAA officials in the county next week amid ongoing controversy about the submission of character references in sexual assault and rape trials.

7. #POO’S TO BLAME: Dublin City Council handed out just two fines for dog fouling in 2020 despite a significant rise in complaints about the issue last year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #FORBES: Stripe billionaires John and Patrick Collison have criticised an article about them in the US publication Forbes, in which Limerick was referred to as “stab city”.

9. #WEATHER: It will be another cold day, with showers of rain, sleet and hail in the northwest and west becoming more widespread through the afternoon. Top temperatures will be between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie