The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #QUARANTINE: The US, Canada and a number of EU countries – including France, Belgium and Italy – have been added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Leaders in the North have expressed concerns that the disturbances which have plagued the region since last week will continue this weekend.

3. #GALWAY: A man in his 30s has died and another has been taken to hospital following a road crash near Carraroe.

4. #PRINCE PHILIP: Plans for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral are expected to be announced this weekend following his death at the age of 99 yesterday.

5. #CORK: Firefighters in Cork have brought a “major fire” on the north side of the city under control after working through the night to battle the blaze.

6. #CHARACTER REFERENCES: The Kerry and Sexual Abuse Centre has said it will write to GAA officials in the county next week amid ongoing controversy about the submission of character references in sexual assault and rape trials.

7. #POO’S TO BLAME: Dublin City Council handed out just two fines for dog fouling in 2020 despite a significant rise in complaints about the issue last year.

8. #FORBES: Stripe billionaires John and Patrick Collison have criticised an article about them in the US publication Forbes, in which Limerick was referred to as “stab city”.

9. #WEATHER: It will be another cold day, with showers of rain, sleet and hail in the northwest and west becoming more widespread through the afternoon. Top temperatures will be between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius.