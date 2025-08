THE IRISH AMBASSADOR to India has described recent attacks on migrants as “appalling” and “deeply at odds” with the values of Irish people.

Gardaí are currently investigating whether an assault on a man in Tallaght last month may be a hate crime.

Santosh Yadav, originally from India, was set upon by a group of young men, severely beaten and partially stripped.

In his article today, the Ambassador said attacks like this one are “mindless” and “could not be further from the values Ireland holds dear”.

‘Fueled by misinformation’

Kelly wrote that people have shown their solidarity for the victim and the wider Indian community in Ireland, with Shamrock Rovers even inviting them to be special guests to their UEFA Conference League match at Tallaght Stadium.

“These attacks – carried out by a small number of young people fuelled by misinformation – are deeply at odds with the values of the Irish people,” he said.

“They are not representative of who the Irish are as a people or as a country.”

He said Ireland is a “migrant nation” that is aware of the immigrant experience.

The population of Ireland is around five million, but 70 million people worldwide claim Irish heritage.

“Ireland has long prided itself on its warm welcome and hospitality. The overwhelming majority of Irish people welcome migrants into their society, workplaces, and homes.”

He said the country wants to see Indian people live safe and prosperous lives wherever they choose.

“That is, I strongly believe, the experience of the overwhelming number of migrants, from India and elsewhere, in Ireland,” Kelly said.

“The emergence over recent years of a tiny — but sadly vocal — anti-immigrant movement, largely fuelled by online misinformation, is a new phenomenon for us. We are grappling with it.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of people utterly reject their attempts to sow division. There is virtually no public support for their manifesto of hate.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the assault on Yadav to come forward. No arrests have been made so far.

Government and opposition politicians alike condemned the attack.

A few days after it happened, a group marched from City Hall on Dame Street to the Dáil in a protest against racism.

