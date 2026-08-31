Irish comic Marty Gleeson named best newcomer at Edinburgh Comedy Awards

IRISH COMIC MARTY Gleeson has been named the best newcomer award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Sometimes described as the Oscars for emerging comedy, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards celebrate outstanding performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The awards were established in 1981, and the best newcomer award is for the performer or act who is performing their first full-length show (50 minutes or more) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The award also comes with a prize of £5,000 (€6,000).

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Marty Gleeson, from Limerick, took home the best newcomer award for her show Dog Ear.

The London Evening Standard gave the show a five-star review and added that Gleeson is a “worthy winner” of the best newcomer award.

Chortle meanwhile gave the show a four-star review and described it as “fascinatingly unpredictable”.

“With flashes of musical comedy on the bodhrán, Gleeson draws us into a world that is strange, linguistically playful and uniquely her own,” said the Chortle review.

Accepting the award, Gleeson said thanked her friends and family for their support.