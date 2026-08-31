Katie Taylor poses on pitch after press conference in Croke Park in June. Alamy
K from Bray

WATCH: Barry Keoghan narrates Katie Taylor’s journey in countdown to big fight

‘Is there a final chapter worthy of everything that came before? And that’s Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland.
11.24am, 31 Aug 2026
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ACTOR BARRY KEOGHAN has narrated the official promotional video for Katie Taylor’s final fight this weekend in Croke Park.

On Saturday, Taylor will call time on an illustrious boxing career with a homecoming bout against Flora Pili in a sold-out Croke Park.

The fight, organised by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Aiken Promotions, is for the undisputed super-lightweight world title.

Matchroom Boxing / YouTube

“You know, it’s a funny thing, greatness,” says Keoghan in the video which charts Taylor’s beginnings in Bray.

“It’s rarely, rarely found in the loudest voice,” he continues.

“If you have to shout you’ve got it, probably never had it in the first place.”

Keoghan goes on to remark that “back when the boxing world believed that it only belonged to boys, a girl walks into the gym”.

“Fighting not as ‘Katie’, but as ‘K’ from Bray.

“A path only exists because someone was willing to walk first.

“Before there was a path, it was Katie.”

A young Taylor can then be heard saying: “I’m going to go all the way to the very top.”

“First came Ireland, then Europe, then the world,” says Keoghan.

“Inspiring a generation as the Golden Girl from the Emerald Isle.

“And what followed changed the sport forever.

“So, when you’ve done all that, how do you top off a career of a lifetime?

“Is there a final chapter worthy of everything that came before? And that’s Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland.”

Keoghan adds: “All stories begin at home. The rare ones end there, too.

“And so, Katie returns for every fan who walked the journey beside her. For every young dreamer who dared to dream. For all Ireland.

“So years from now, when our stories pass through generations, you can say, ‘I was there’.

“And when they ask you about Katie, you can begin with four simple words.

“Once upon a time.”

Meanwhile, the fight will be shown live on RTÉ, following negotiations with Aiken, Matchroom and broadcaster Dazn.

It will be aired live on RTÉ 2 and available to stream on the RTÉ Player, while 2FM will provide live radio commentary.

RTÉ will also cover the weigh-in and pre-fight press conference.

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