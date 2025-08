RESPECTED IRISH FILMMAKER George Morrison has died.

Morrison, best known for his documentary Mise Éire, died yesterday at the age of 102.

It was the first full length feature film ever produced in the Irish language.

Morrison was born in Tramore, Co Waterford in 1922 to his mother, an actress at the Gate Theatre, and his father, an anaesthetist.

He initially studied medicine at Trinity College, before leaving to pursue a career in the arts.

His first documentary of note Mise Éire was released in 1959. It blended footage of events surrounding the 1916 Rising from archives across Europe and was met with rave reviews.

A follow-up documentary titled Saoirse? was not so well received, as its analysis of the still-divisive Civil War was controversial.

Morrison later told the Irish Independent that he was paid £375 for his work on Mise Éire and received no further royalties.

Advertisement

In 2007, Morrison released Dublin Day, a documentary on James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Morrison was the subject of a 2008 documentary called Waiting for the Light, which centred his career.

He went on to receive the Industry Lifetime Contribution Award at the annual Irish Film and Television Awards in 2009.

President Michael D. Higgins bestowed the highest honour in the Irish arts world, the title of Saoi of Aosdána, on Morrison.

Morrison was honoured again at an event last year organised by Sinn Féin TD in Waterford Conor D McGuinness.

On learning of his death today, McGuinness described Morrision as a “groundbreaking figure”.

“It’s for Mise Éire and Saoirse he will mostly be remembered, but he produced many great works during his lifetime,” he said.

“I was happy to nominate him last year for a civil honour from Waterford County and City Council.

“Go dtuga Dia sólas dá mhuintir agus go raibh leaba i measc na naomh aige.”