Wednesday 16 February 2022
Irish teacher reportedly stabbed while teaching class in Spain

He is understood to have received non life-threatening injuries.

By Gerard Couzens Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 4:57 PM
10 minutes ago 2,181 Views 1 Comment
Stock photo of Murcia in Spain.
Image: Shutterstock/trabantos
Image: Shutterstock/trabantos

AN IRISH TEACHER has been reportedly stabbed by a 13-year-old pupil at a school in Spain.

The teacher was taken to hospital after being attacked in the back this morning during a class.

The incident occurred around 10.45am at a school in the south-east city of Murcia identified as Monteagudo School.

The unnamed stabbing victim, described locally as a 41-year-old Irish national, is understood to teach English and technology at the boys-only school.

The nationality of the boy who allegedly attacked him is not yet clear.

One said the teacher had been stabbed three times by the pupil, thought to have enrolled at the school last year.

He was taken to Morales Messeguer University Hospital in Murcia for treatment but his injuries have not been described as serious.

An investigation led by Spain’s National Police is now underway and the youngster was this afternoon with specialist officers while youth prosecutors took a decision on his immediate future.

Parents described the school today  as a “very peaceful and calm place” and said many were finding out from press reports what had happened.

A spokesman for a central government-run emergency services coordination centre confirmed this afternoon: “We received the alert at 10.44am this morning.
“The caller said a teacher had been attacked from behind by a pupil with a sharp object.

“National and local police were mobilised along with an emergency response ambulance to attend to the injured teacher.

“He was assisted at the scene before being taken to Morales Messeguer University Hospital in Murcia.”

Gerard Couzens

