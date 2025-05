ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has launched an astonishing attack on the leaders of France, Britain and Canada, accusing them of emboldening Hamas following their condemnation of Israel’s recent expansion of its offensive in Gaza.

“They want Israel to stand down and accept that Hamas’s army of mass murderers will survive, rebuild and repeat the October 7 massacre,” Netanyahu said in a video.

He raged that the leaders “may think that they’re advancing peace. They’re not. They’re emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever.”

Netanyahu added:

I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer: When mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you – you’re on the wrong side of justice, you’re on the wrong side of history and you’re on the wrong side of humanity.

It follows a joint statement that saw the trio on Monday condemn Israel’s “egregious actions” in Gaza and warned of joint action if it did not halt a heightened military offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Starmer, Macron and Carney slammed Israel’s blocking of aid and comments by ministers in Netanyahu’s government who have threatened the mass displacement of Palestinians.

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response,” the leaders said.

Advertisement

They did not say what action could be taken but added that they are “committed to recognising a Palestinian state” as a way of achieving a two-state solution.

In tonight’s video, referencing Hamas militants, Netanyahu claimed that the leaders’ promise to establish a Palestinian state would be to “reward these murderers with the ultimate prize”.

The Israeli prime minister referenced last night’s shooting dead of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington in the US, telling viewers that the reported chanting by the attacker of “Free Palestine” was also said by militants who attacked Israel on 7 October 2023.

He further claimed that the chant was “today’s version of ‘Heil Hitler’” in the video as he attacked the pressure being placed on Israel over its onslaught on Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said this morning that there was “a direct line connecting antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement to this murder”.

“This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and international organisations, especially from Europe,” he said.

Leaders across Europe have condemned the murders today.

Earlier this week, a joint demand was made by 22 countries for Israel to immediately “allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza”, noting that the territory’s population “faces starvation”.

With reporting by AFP and David Mac Redmond