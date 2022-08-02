Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Brexit minister says he 'got it wrong' by claiming withdrawal wouldn't delay ferry crossings

“I got it wrong but I got it wrong for the right reason.”

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago 11,093 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830983
Image: Pressassociation
Image: Pressassociation

JACOB REES-MOGG has admitted he was wrong to insist there would be no delays at Dover caused by Brexit.

The UK’s Brexit opportunities minister was adamant in the past that any backups when crossing the Channel would be witnessed in Calais in France.

But after people travelling abroad from the UK faced chaos on gridlocked roads on the British side of the border, Rees-Mogg conceded he was wrong but insisted it was “for the right reason”.

Rees-Mogg blamed Paris for the “French-created delays” as he was played a clip from 2018 where he claimed that “the delays will not be at Dover, they will be at Calais”.

Asked if he would apologise during the appearance on LBC radio, Rees-Mogg said: “Yes, of course, I got it wrong but I got it wrong for the right reason, if I may put it that way.

“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely, they have decided to do that.”

He blamed “juxtaposed border controls” for the delays, meaning the French check travellers in Dover, while the British do the same in Calais.

“That means if the French don’t operate their system properly, we get the delays,” he said.

Rees-Mogg suggested Britons might believe “going to Portugal is more fun because the Portuguese want us to go and the French are being difficult”.

“Why should we go and spend our hard-earned money in France if the French don’t want us?” he asked before insisting he was not calling for a boycott.

Extra post-Brexit border checks have been blamed for the recent hold ups, as have the understaffing of checkpoints in Dover by the French authorities.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie