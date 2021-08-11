Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 21-year-old man missing from Co Tipperary

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 21-year-old man who is missing from Co Tipperary.

Jordan Choppin has been missing from his home in Roscrea since yesterday.

He is described as being approximately 5’6″ in height, of stocky build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jordan’s family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Roscrea on 035 052 4230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.