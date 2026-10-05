Man says he 'didn’t feel guilty' about manslaughter of mother-of-two, court hears

A MAN WHO plunged a knife into the chest of a 31-year-old mother of two and then left her to die on an apartment floor told gardaí he “didn’t feel guilty” about what occurred as it was “an accident.”

Joseph Butler (43), who is originally from Midleton, Co Cork, is to be sentenced later this month for the manslaughter of Paula Canty at The Belfry, Bridewell Lane in Mallow, Co Cork.

Ms Canty died of a single knife wound to the chest on 3 January 2025. She was due to celebrate her 32nd birthday just three days later.

Victim impact statements were read into the record at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

Darragh Canty, a brother of the deceased, said that it broke his heart that Ms Canty suffered such a brutal death.

“It eats me alive that I could not protect her from that monster of a man. She was left in a pool of her own blood just three days before her birthday.”

Her sister Rianna Canty said that they had expected to be organising a birthday party for Ms Canty but ended up having to plan her funeral. She said Ms Canty had been denied the opportunity of seeing her two children mature into adults.

Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Micheál O’Regan said Ms Canty was in a relationship with Michael John Butler, who was the brother of the accused, at the time of her death. Joseph Butler lived with the couple in the apartment in which Ms Canty died.

Joseph Butler had a long history of alcohol addiction and had been socialising in Mallow on the evening of 2 January 2025.

He was initially charged with the murder of Ms Canty. Shortly after he was charged Butler claimed he had been fighting with his brother, Michael John, in the early hours of 3 January at the apartment. He said that Ms Canty was “a friend” and “family”.

When the details of Joseph Butler were being entered into the custody record he told Detective Aidan Long if he “did it” (killed Ms Canty) “it was an accident.”

“Myself and Michael were fighting, throwing boxes, missing more than we hit. I was calling Paula bad words. Paula pulled a knife. (I) pushed Paula away and grabbed the knife.”

He said that an accident had occurred because of the “struggle.”

“I said ‘keep the house’ and I left with the knife. Paula was grand when I left. I went up the lane and threw the knife away on the grass.”

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Joseph Butler claimed that he only found out that Ms Canty was dead hours later when he received a phone call from a relative.

Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant O’Regan said that there was an accumulation of blood on the surface of the floor of the living room under the body of Ms Canty.

“The presence of the blood pool and the absence of secondary splatter indicates that an individual bled heavily at that location while they were low down or lying on the floor,” he said.

“This supports (Assistant State Pathologist) Dr Margaret Bolster’s opinion that Paula Canty would have collapsed immediately

“It also means that Joseph Butler’s assertion that the fatal wound was accidentally inflicted during a tussle and that Paula was okay and moving when he left is untrue.”

Detective Sergeant O’Regan said Butler had deleted messages he sent to a female friend in the aftermath of the incident. However, the messages were subsequently retrieved.

He texted “what am I after doing?” and “something bad has happened”. He asked the woman to delete the messages he sent her.

A victim impact statement from the mother of the deceased was also read into the record.

Sinead Canty said that her “beloved darling daughter” was stolen from the family in the “prime of her youth.” She stated that Paula had a “soft, pleasant nature” and a creative disposition.

She excelled in all things artistic and was skilled at flower arranging. She added that her life had changed forever following the seismic loss.

Ray Boland, SC for the defence, said that his client had a “difficult childhood”. He stated that the probation report indicated that Mr Butler is “genuinely remorseful” for his actions.

He added that the plea of manslaughter was a mitigating factor in the case. The plea, which was entered last April, was found to be acceptable to the State.

Prosecution barrister Donal O’Sullivan SC said that Butler had shown extraordinary “callousness”.

“There was no attempt to call for assistance. A blade was plunged into her chest. Anyone who plunges a knife into the chest of a person must be aware of the high risk of death,” he said.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until 16 October next. Ms Justice Eileen Creedon remanded Mr Butler in custody until his next court appearance.