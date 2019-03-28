This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 March, 2019
Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE

30-year-old Karl Collins died at the hospital in Sligo on 3 April 2017.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 9,095 Views No Comments
The Four Courts Building in Dublin
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie

THE FAMILY OF a man who died tragically in St Columba’s Hospital is bringing a High Court action against the HSE. 

30-year-old Karl Collins died at the hospital in Sligo on 3 April 2017 after seeking help for anxiety and insomnia, according to RTÉ.

Collins, who had been living in Bundoran in Donegal, presented to St Columba’s on 1 April 2017, RTÉ reported. 

On 3 April 2017, a nurse found him unresponsive in his room and efforts to resuscitate him failed, according to RTÉ. An inquest, which returned a verdict of suicide, heard an apology from the HSE. 

The High Court proceedings were issued on Tuesday 26 March by John Collins against the HSE.

John Collins is represented by solicitors O’Connor Johnson. 

In a statement, the HSE said: “It would be inappropriate for the HSE to comment as the matter is before the court.” 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

