Investigation continues into death of man (20s) following Kildare assault

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate following the death of a man after an assault in Kildare yesterday.

The man aged in his late 20s died after the assault in the Allenwood area of Kildare in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and gardaí said the results will not be released for operational reasons.

Gardaí said they received a call regarding a public order incident in the Allenwood South area of Kildare at around 12.45am.

There had been a crash between a silver Audi car and a red Renault Trafic van.

However, gardaí said that “no complaint was forthcoming” when they arrived at the scene.

At 3.49am, gardaí said they received a further call of another public order incident and assault at Allenwood South.

At the scene, gardaí discovered an unconscious man lying on the public road being administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the following to get in contact:

Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday 2 January 2021 until 12:45am on Sunday 3 January.

Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the red Renault Trafic van in the Allenwood area

Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.