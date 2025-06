RAP TRIO KNEECAP have been added to this year’s Electric Picnic lineup and will perform on the festival’s main stage.

The announcement comes days after a Glastonbury set which was well-received by critics but not shown live by the BBC.

Electric Picnic will take place this year from 29 to 31 August and set to be the biggest one yet.

A chairde Gael....we will play the Main stage at Electric Picnic in August. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DbzNKVYVN3 — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) June 30, 2025

Tickets for the festival sold out within hours after going on sale last August, without any of the acts having been confirmed.

The six headline acts performing this year in Stradbally Estate in Co Laois include Irish artist Hozier and US pop sensation Chappell Roan, both of whom will headline the Friday night.

Advertisement

English musician Sam Fender will headline on Saturday night, as will Fatboy Slim.

And on Sunday, US rock band Kings Of Leon will top the billing and make their EP debut, alongside Becky Hill.

Other acts across the weekend will include Kingfishr, Bell X1, and The Kooks.

Kneecap also performed at last year’s festival, where the Irish-language rap trio used their set to denounce Israeli actions in Gaza.

On Saturday, Kneecap packed out the West Holts stage at the Glastonbury Festival, leading to event organisers telling festival-goers to avoid the area.

The BBC took the decision to now broadcast Kneecap’s performance live, and instead made an edited version of the performance available on the BBC iPlayer.

Kneecap were given a 5-Star Glastonbury review by both The Guardian and The Independent.