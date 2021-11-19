#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 19 November 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 3,138 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest numbers for Covid-19 cases in Ireland have been released.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 19 Nov 2021, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 27,725 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5606738

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 3,138 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 643 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 118 of whom are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 4,650 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 643 people with the virus were in hospital, including 118 in ICU.

Officials also said on Wednesday that a further 43 deaths related to the virus have been notified in the past week. This brings to 5,609 the number of people who have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis but this does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed on Wednesday occurred in the past week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for deaths to be registered.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie