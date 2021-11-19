Coronavirus: 3,138 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 3,138 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 643 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 118 of whom are in intensive care.
Yesterday, 4,650 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 643 people with the virus were in hospital, including 118 in ICU.
Officials also said on Wednesday that a further 43 deaths related to the virus have been notified in the past week. This brings to 5,609 the number of people who have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis but this does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed on Wednesday occurred in the past week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for deaths to be registered.
