Younger with no underlying vulnerabilities may have second Pfizer dose delayed, says Varadkar

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said younger people with not underlying conditions may have their Pfizer dose delayed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said the issue of spacing out the Pfizer doses is under consideration, but no decision has been taken yet.

The Tánaiste added that people who received their first vaccine dose will receive the second as planned, regardless of what decision is reached.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the decision on whether to space out the doses will be made within the week.

It would “make sense” to space out the vaccines for those under 60 who are in good health, Varadkar said this morning.

Currently, the interval is 28 days between the first and second Pfizer dose, but some countries have extended it to 12 weeks.

An extension could allow more people to have a first vaccination.

He said we must bear in mind spacing out the doses was not recommended by the actual manufacturer of the vaccine and the clinical trials weren’t done on that basis, “but it is something that can be opened for consideration”.

People who refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine will go to the back of the queue, added Varadkar.

His comments come after concerns were raised this week bu Labour’s Alan Kelly about vaccine hesitency, with Kelly stating that his office had been inundated with calls from people with concerns about taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Yesterday, Varadkar said: “We’re on track as well to ease restrictions on the 4th of May so lots of things to be positive about.”

He repeated the statement this morning, adding that the government’s end of June target for vaccine rollout is “as solid as it can be.”

Speaking about the easing of restrictions, he said personal services, like hairdressers, are due to re-open at some point in May – but added that it may not be at the beginning of the month.

Speaking about mandatory hotel quarantine, Varadkar said the system will no doubt cost the country economically.

He said since the onset of the debate about hotel quarantine, people “have been far too simplistic” about the establishment of such a system.

Addressing criticisms that the booking system had to be paused this week due to capacity issues, he said: “It is not as simple as hotel beds.” A government spokesperson said yesterday that the issues relate to staffing the hotels, and the services they must provide.

Mentioning the border with Northern Ireland, Varadkar said “you’re going to see an issue now with people going through Northern Ireland to get around quarantine – it’s illegal, but it’s going to happen”.

Issues are now also arising with people who have medical appointments and citizens who want to get back home to families, he said.

When asked about comments from co-leader of the Social Democrats Roisín Shortall, who said the bar for the appeals process is too high, Varadkar hit out and said “this is the same person who would have said, only a few weeks or a few months ago, that the virus doesn’t know whether your reason for travel is essential or not. So you know, a lot of people are having it both ways on this, they called for mandatory quarantine and now they don’t like the effects of it”.

He said there is conflicting public health advice on mandatory hotel quarantine, but he said the government did sign up for it.

Varadkar said the country will pay “an economic price for this”.

“We pay the bills in Ireland, because of the goods and services we trade abroad. And if we cut ourselves off for too long, there will be economic consequences and people will feel them, not just in their pockets, but in the quality of their public services and infrastructure.

“And that’s why this policy should not be permanent. One question I often ask people who are particular fans of this policy is what’s the exit strategy, vaccines will never be 100% effective, and the world is full of viruses,” he said, questioning when the call will be made to life the regime.

Speaking about exempting vaccinated people from quarantine, he said he is in favour of it.

He said he didn’t want to see a “rerun” of the debate around antigen testing, where differing views of public health experts somewhat delayed the rollout of such measures.

“I think the exit strategy is based on vaccination,” he said.