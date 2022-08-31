Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Investigation underway after 16-year old girl assaulted by group in Limerick

A group allegedly surrounded the girl and punched, kicked and scraped her, pulling lumps of hair from her head.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 2:41 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAI HAVE BEGUN enquiries after an alleged vicious assault on a teenage girl in Limerick City last week.

The 16-year old girl was walking at Ballinacurra Road in the south-east of the city around 9.30pm last Thursday when she was allegedly set upon by a group of four females and a male.

The group allegedly surrounded the girl and punched, kicked and scraped her, pulling lumps of hair from her head.

The girl was also allegedly struck with a crutch during the attack.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault that occurred on the Ballinacurra Road, Limerick on Thursday, 25 August 2022,” a Garda spokesman confirmed.

“A female teenage youth was injured during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing at this time,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investiaigting Gardai at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

David Raleigh

