Parts of Louth left without water after 'major burst' in water main

HOMES AND BUSINESSES in Louth have been left without water following a “major burst” in a water main in Drogheda.

Irish Water is working with Louth County Council to repair the burst, and has reconfigured the network in order to allow reservoirs supplying the area to refill.

The areas that have been impacted by the disruption include:

Ballsgrove Estate

Donore Industrial Estate

Trinity Street

Patrick Street

Lourdes

Drogheda Town North

Cord Road

Cross Lane

Ballymakenny Road

Sandyford

North Quay

Termonfeckin

Clogherhead

Termonabbey

Newfoundwell Road

Ballymakenny Road

Speaking about the repair works, Donal Heaney of Irish Water said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community in Drogheda and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

It comes after Irish Water issued “urgent appeals” to the public to conserve water amid the ongoing heatwave across the country.

Night time restrictions and urgent appeals for conservation have been made in a number of locations across the country to ensure a consistent day time supply.

While the public are being asked to conserve, there are currently no plans to implement a Water Conservation Order.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is available on 1800 278 278.

Customers can also contact them with any queries @IWCare on Twitter.